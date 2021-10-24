Rivers not fighting FG over tax collection, says Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers says the state is not fighting the Government or any of its agencies over of Value Added Tax (VAT) as being insinuated in some quarters.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja at a public lecture entitled: “Taxing Powers in a System” to mark the 60th birthday of Mr Ahmed Raji, (SAN) Wike said that state only trying to pursue what right and legitimate within the armbits of the constitution.

The governor who represented the Attorney-General of the State, Mr Zacchaeus Adangor, (SAN) maintained that Rivers and the Government were co-equal because they both derived their life from the constitution.

have heard a lot of comments being made that we are fighting the Government, is no desire or any intention of the Rivers government to fight the Government.

“The principle of co-equality is fundamental to a arrangement, that principle leads to the principle of autonomy, autonomy leads to physical autonomy and physical autonomy leads to physical federalism and when you put all the principles together, what it means is that each level of government, whether or state is co-equal because none derives its life from the other.

“They both derive their life from the constitution because they have co-equality.

“That is the fundamental aspect of physical federalism and until we get it, we will continue this journey of talking without result but think that the court has a role to play , the court can lay this crises and controversy to rest when it makes a pronouncement.”

Also speaking at the event, Prof. Abiola Sani appealed to the judiciary to definite and definitive pronouncement on the impasse surrounding tax in Nigeria’s system.

Sani, a professor of commercial who the guest lecturer at the occasion called on the National to use the on-going constitution amendment to bring out clear taxing powers among the three tiers of government.(NAN)

