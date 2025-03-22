Rivers: No responsible govt. ‘Il allow crisis to worsen before acting – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

By Chioma Ugboma

According to the party, no responsible government will allow a situation to deteriorate before taking decisive action in the best interest of its citizens.

NNPP National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Major emphasised that the decision was likely made based on the information available to the Federal Government.

“President Tinubu is the Chief Security Officer of Nigeria. Information available to him as president from intelligent sources may not be in public purview.

“The government in Rivers was suspended and no one can actually say what would have happened by now, judging from the deepening crisis.

“The crisis was further compounded by some leaders who, instead of offering advice or promoting peace during the turmoil, allowed it to escalate before later stepping in to criticize,” he said.

Major said the security situation in Rivers was unacceptable, posing a threat to the lives and property of the majority of residents.

President Tinubu is a leader, and true leadership requires making tough decisions rather than avoiding them in moments of urgent importance.

“It was a difficult decision to remove the oil subsidy; one that no previous administration was willing to make, whether right or wrong.

“Tinubu took that step, and we are gradually emerging from the crisis, moving forward for the better.

“The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and property of citizens , and general wellbeing and welfare of the greater numbers,”he said.

According to him, the government must have had more information on the crisis than what we read in the media space to make an informed decision.

“Six months or less of the emergency rule is for the interest of residents of Rivers, Democracy and Nigeria.

“It is our hope that indigenes of the state shall be street wise and disregard those with personal interests, who are crying fowl,” he added.

Major urged Nigerian leaders to be mindful of their statements to prevent escalating the situation in Rivers, which could have nationwide repercussions.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda for a greater Nigeria should be our focus. It is centered on hard work, trust, science and technology, agriculture, education, the rule of law, and more.

“Focus should be on constructive criticism that will make for greater performance ” he said.

Speaking on Wike, Major noted that as an indigene and former governor of the state, there was nothing wrong if he had stakes and interests in Rivers.

“Wike as a minister, is neither the Inspector General of Police, Chairman of EFCC, Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Judge of the Federation nor President of Nigeria.

“If our institutions are not compliant to their statutory functions, why can’t we leave Wike alone to live his life?

Opposition to the government at the center is the lifeblood of democracy and a catalyst for good governance when it is constructive and aimed at enhancing productivity.

“However, if opposition simply means dismissing everything the government does as wrong, then something is definitely amiss,” he added. (NAN)