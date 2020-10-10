Rivers monarch advocates dialogue, peace for meaningful development

The Paramount Ruler of Alode-Eleme in Rivers, King D.O.N. Awala, has appealed to communities in the area to embrace peace and dialogue in their dealings with companies operating in the state.

Awala made the appeal on Friday during the inauguration of a maternity centre and other projects executed in his community by the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Limited.

He said that companies could only discharge their corporate social responsibility to host communities in an atmosphere of peace and mutual cooperation.

He that dialogue and negotiations would provide the enabling environment for host communities to benefit maximally from both the governments and companies.

”However, it is imperative for a company not to take the peaceful and law-abiding disposition of its host community for granted because there will always be a reaction to every action,” he said.

Awala commended the company for the projects, describing them as ‘’laudable, important and crucial.

”The maternity project is very unique and special by my estimation because it has direct connection and impact on life.

”Place of birth is an important information that forms part of the bio-data of every individual and, in some instances, it determines the origin and nationality of a child.

”The maternity project points to the seriousness PHRC and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation attach to any project they have resolved to execute,” the monarch said.

Awala also thanked the company for its Youth Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programme.

He called for an improvement in the programme implementation and other similar schemes as well as the employment of Eleme indigenes in the company.

The Managing Director of PHRC, Mr Ahmed Dikko, paid special tribute to the traditional ruler for his peaceful disposition toward the company.

Dikko, who was represented by the company’s Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Edith Johnson, said that the facility would cater for at least 1000 pregnant women and births annually.

He said that the centre was fully equipped with functional medical facilities, water borehole and a power generator.

Also, Chief Obari-Ekee Whyte, the Chairman of the Joint Community Relations Committee in Eleme Local Government Area, attributed the execution of PHRC’s community development projects in Alesa and Alode to the harmonious relationship between the company and the communities.

White, however, urged the company to do more, especially in the areas of internal road rehabilitation and employment of their graduates.

Mrs Patience Ebiti, the Community Development Committee Women Leader of Alode, described the maternity centre as a thing of joy.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the ceremony, Ebiti said: ”I am very glad to see what is happening here today.

“Now I am going to the village to spread the news so that women and children will come here for their medicare.”

Also, the community’s Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Georgewill Tonye, said that she was excited with the enormous medical equipment installed at the centre.

Tonye, who spoke on behalf of the Medical Officer of Health, Dr Tonye Lawson-Jack, expressed the hope that the centre would reduce maternal-infant mortality rate in Alode. (NAN)

NAN reports that the company also renovated classroom blocks, provided a water borehole, power generator, perimeter fencing and security building in a public school in the area.