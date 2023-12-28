Rivers LG boss promises to work with security agencies to enforce security, peace

Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, said he would work with security agencies to clamp down on any traditional ruler whose action or inaction negated security and peace of the area.

Awortu made the promise on Thursday at Ngo, the council’s headquarters during an Annual General Meeting with the Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council.

“You will agree with me that we are virtually managing a crisis prone area, let’s endeavor to strengthen the peace rather than make the area more volatile.

“I want to assure you that with prompt cooperation of the security agencies, complaints and interventions on issues that appear to be beyond your office will be readily handled,” he said.

He reaffirmed cooperation with traditional rulers to ensure peaceful yuletide celebrations.

According to him, festive periods are often associated with local and family disagreements, especially as it concerns land allocation/related entitlements and charged traditional leaders to always deliver unbiased opinion on all issues brought before them.

The council boss commended the traditional rulers for their contributions toward the progress of his administration, especially in the area of peace and security.

He also recalled he administration’s achievements in infrastructure, education and empowerment with a view of addressing the needs of the people.

He also revealed that his tenure was gradually winding down while also promising to continue delivery of democracy dividends in his remaining days in office

The Paramount ruler of Ikuru Town, Aaron Ikuru, who is Chairman, Andoni Area Traditional Rulers’ Council, commended the local government chairman for recognising and also cooperating with the traditional institution.

Represented by Chief Benson Egwenre, Secretary of the Chiefs’ Council, Ikuru pledged continued support for the Awortu led administration.

The traditional ruler also commended the state government for the speed of work on the Andoni axis of the unity road project.(NAN)

By Ikuru Lizzy

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

