Rivers LG boss promises to ensure power devolution

Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, has promised to strengthen the democratic tenets of power devolution.

Awortu made the assertion on Saturday in Port Harcourt while opening a two-day workshop for the newly-inaugurated councilors and support staff in Andoni LGA.

He said his support for power devolution is because the success of every local government administration depends on the vibrancy of its legislative assembly.

Speaking on the objective of the workshop, tagged `Strengthening the Legislative Institutional Framework for Effective Service Delivery in Andoni Local Government Area’’,

Awortu said the workshop is to educate the local government legislators on their assigned roles as stipulated in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As councilors, your role is basically to make bye-laws for the peace and good governance at the third tier of government.

“It is my expectation therefore, that this training will educate you on the rudiments of legislative business and enlighten you on the relationship between the executive and the legislative arm,’’ he said.

The council chairman also noted that when concluded, the training will equip the participants with requisite knowledge aimed at reducing friction within the various arms of local government administration.

“The training is expected to enhance knowledge base for participants in line with legislative best practices, local government laws of the state and the 1999 Constitution as amended,’’ he added.

Responding, Miss Sheila Jacob, the Leader of the House, expressed gratitude for the training opportunity, adding that it would further expose participants to legislative functions.

Speaking on behalf of other members, she promised to take advantage of the training to improve on bills and related business in the Andoni LGA Assembly. (NAN)

