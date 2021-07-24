Rivers LG boss promises to ensure power devolution

July 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, has promised to strengthen the democratic tenets of power devolution.

Awortu made the assertion on Saturday Port Harcourt while opening a two-day workshop for the newly-inaugurated councilors and support staff Andoni LGA.

He said his support for power devolution is because the success of every government administration depends on the vibrancy of its legislative assembly.

Speaking on the objective of the workshop, tagged `Strengthening the Legislative Institutional Framework for Effective Andoni Government Area’’,

Awortu said the workshop is to educate the local government legislators on their assigned roles as stipulated the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As councilors, your role is basically to make bye-laws for the peace and good governance at the third tier of government.

“It is my expectation therefore, that this training will educate on the rudiments of legislative business and enlighten on the the executive and the legislative arm,’’ he said.

The council chairman also noted that when concluded, the training will equip the participants with requisite knowledge aimed at reducing friction within the various of local government administration.

“The training is expected to enhance knowledge base for participants in line with legislative best practices, local government laws of the state and the 1999 Constitution as amended,’’ he added.

Responding, Miss Sheila Jacob, the Leader of the House, expressed gratitude for the training opportunity, adding that it would further expose participants to legislative functions.

Speaking on behalf of other members, she promised to take advantage of the training to on bills and related business in the Andoni LGA Assembly. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,