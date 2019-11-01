Rivers Legislators sue for partnership to tackle floods

The Rivers House of Assembly has pledged to collaborate with companies operating in the state towards supporting victims and tackling floods in the state.

The House committee on Environment, made the pledge on Friday, in Port Harcourt, during a meeting with NLNG, INTELS and other private companies domiciled in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Dumle Maol, said that the collaboration had become necessary to help relevant stakeholders brainstorm on best ways of tackling flooding in the state.

“This move is a part of our continued efforts to drum support for residents affected by floods in the state.

“We shall continue to seek collaboration with the private sector, including resident International Oil Companies (IOCs) until we find a more permanent solution to the menace.

“We shall also ensure measures aimed at cushioning the adverse effects of flood on victims,” Maol said.

Mr Evans Bipi, Chief Whip and member of the committee, also charged the authorities of NLNG, INTELS and the Ministry of Environment, to take proactive measures towards saving residents from the devastating effects of flood.

In another development, the Majority Leader, Mr Martin Amaewhule, has lauded Gov. Nyesom Wike over plans to embark on construction of three flyover bridges at designated parts of Port Harcourt metropolis.

Amaewhule said that the bridges when completed would enhance traffic flow in the capital city. (NAN)