Rivers: Lawmaker commends Wike’s development strides

Mr Dumnamene Dekor, lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency in the House of Representatives has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, for his nemerous achievements.

Dekor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Port Harcourt that the governor had successfully surmounted challenges of his office in a few years by achieving more than expected.

He said that after critical assessment of the projects inaugurated across Rivers by the Wike’s administration, it had become necessary for the people to continue to support him.

“The visionary leadership style of the governor has turned Rivers State into a one stop shop of massive infrastructural development,” the lawmaker said.

Dekor noted that the enduring legacies of Wike had distinguished him, adding that his giant projects delivery would always be testimonial of a good leader.

“In time past, flyovers were usually mentioned in the state budget proposals, today, they are not only captured in the budget, they are visible and useful projects.

“I indeed commend his courage, bravery, vision and administrative sagacity,” the lawmaker said.

He urged Rivers people to rally round the governor and encourage him to do more while his tenure lasted, saying, “such rare specie of a leader is not easy to come by”.

Dekor said road projects inaugurated around the state had finally silenced the governor’s critics who accused him of concentrating development efforts only in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

“We thank His Excellency for his understanding and wisdom which has greatly paid off, as most of those criticisms were meant to divert attention but he ignored them to prove he is wiser and politically mature,’’ he said.

Dekor added that Rivers residents are today benefitting from the projects. (NAN)