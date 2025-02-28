Rivers: INEC Denies Selective Action on Defections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to allegations made by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, regarding the Commission’s handling of political defections.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement issued by INEC’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the electoral body refuted claims of selective action in filling vacancies caused by defections of National and State Assembly members.

Governor Fubara had accused INEC of deliberately failing to fill vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly, which has been plagued by a factional crisis. However, INEC clarified that it was aware of the situation but emphasized that the matter is currently pending in court.

Oyekanmi pointed out that the case is subjudice, meaning it is under judicial consideration, and as such, the Commission is unable to act until a final ruling is made. “We must await the final judicial pronouncement on the matter before it embarks on a puerile exercise that may eventually amount to a nullity,” Oyekanmi stated.

The Commission also urged public officials to be cautious with their statements, especially when they involve ongoing legal matters. INEC stressed that making premature statements could mislead the public and tarnish the credibility of public institutions.