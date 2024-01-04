Rivers: Ijaw group lauds Diri, Dickson for solidarity, peaceful mediation’

The Ijaw socio-political group, Izon-Ibie Political Front (IIPF) has commended Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa and former governor Seriake Dickson for rallying support for Gov. Siminalayi Fubara in resolution of the political crisis in Rivers.

In a New Year message addressed to the trio, the IIPF expressed gratitude for their united front and acknowledged the importance of standing together to address the multifaceted challenges facing Fubara and Rivers .

According to the group, in spite of not taking sides in the crisis, the show of support and unique alliance by Dickson and Diri signify a powerful display of solidarity, transcending political affiliations and highlighting the strength derived from unity.

Mr Walter George, the spokesperson for IIPF who signed the statement said: “The unity demonstrated by Dickson and Diri in supportin Fubara is a testament to their commitment to regional stability and progress. It sets a positive precedent for collaborative governance.

“The IIPF recognises the intricate nature of the current political landscape, particularly, the ongoing tensions between Fubara and his predecessor, Chief Nysemo Wike, the Federal Capital Territory Minister.”

The group viewed the joint support from Bayelsa’s former and current governors as a significant step toward resolving these challenges.

“As a group, we stand firm in solidarity with you during this challenging period and we know this is a test of leadership and it can be surmounted through unity and strategic collaboration.“

The group called on all stakeholders involved to prioritise open dialogue and peaceful resolutions, fostering an environment conducive to the overall progress and well-being of the Niger Delta region.

In the spirit of the New Year, the IIPF extended warm wishes to Fubara, Dickson and Diri, and all residents of the region.

The group expressed optimism that the combined efforts of these esteemed leaders would significantly contribute to the resolution of the current political challenges, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous and harmonious future for the people of the Niger Delta.

IIPF also encouraged a sustained commitment to inclusivity and participatory governance.

The group further advocated continuous dialogue among all stakeholders, emphasising the importance of finding common ground to build a resilient and cohesive political environment.

The group noted that as part of their commitment to transparency, it pledged to closely monitor and engage with the ongoing developments.

“Be rest assured that we are monitoring the situation and ready to act as a mediator, fostering constructive discussions that lead to solutions beneficial to all parties involved.” the group stated. (NAN)

By Nathan Nwakamma

