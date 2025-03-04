Rivers group urges Fubara to obey 48 hours ultimatum to re-present 2025 budget

The Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM), an interest group, has called on Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to comply with the 48-hour ultimatum to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly.

Johnson Georgewill, the Director General of the group, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the ultimatum issued by the State House of Assembly was in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, the Supreme Court directed Fubara to re-present the Appropriation Bill to the duly recognised legislature led by Martin Amaewhule.

The apex court also barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to the state government until the budget was properly re-submitted to the House.

Georgewill urged Fubara not to defy the ultimatum, since failure to comply with would constitute grounds for impeachment.

He advised the 10th Rivers Assembly House of Assembly not to hesitate to initiate impeachment proceedings if Fubara failed to re-present the budget within the 48 hours deadline.

He alleged that the budget (presented before the Oko Jumbo-led factional House) lacked substance in terms of proper budgetary presentation, saying that the governor must re-submit the budget.

Georgewill criticised the governor’s decision to proceed with a 10-day series of project inaugurations across the state.

He described the decision as illegal, provocative and a clear indication that the governor has chosen to defy valid court rulings.

“We, therefore, question the source of funding for these 10-day project inaugurations, given that both the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Bills have been declared illegal,” Georgewill stated.

He urged the Amaewhule-led Assembly and the Nigerian Police to take decisive action to uphold democracy in Rivers.

He also called on lawmakers to ensure that all illegal appointments, non-budgetary expenditures, and government operations cease until a legitimate appropriation bill was presented before the House.

Georgewill urged leaders across the state, including the clergy, politicians, opinion leaders, and traditional rulers, to speak the truth and advise the governor to uphold democratic principles.

“We backed former governor Nyesom Wike in ensuring Fubara emerged as governor against all odds.

“Therefore, we firmly oppose all forms of betrayal and illegal actions by the state government because truth and justice will always prevail over illegalities,” he stressed.

Georgewill also congratulated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the 27 lawmakers on their victory at the Supreme Court. (NAN)