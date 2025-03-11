Rivers Govt. will emerge stronger despite all odds, says Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has on Monday, said that his administration would emerge stronger, despite the ensuing political circumstances in the state.

Fubara made the remark at the inauguaration of a Palace, and residential quarters of the Paramount Ruler of Akpor Kingdom, Eze Levi Oriebe, built by his administration.

Fubara stated that it’s historic to have delivered a befitting palace for the Akpor Kingdom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers. being the first in over 200 years of its existence.

He explained that the palace was built within six months after it was awarded for construction, instead of the 10 months agreement with the contractor.

Fubara stated that the project was borne out of the response to a request made by the Akpor community during the flag-off of reconstruction of the Okania-Ogbogoro Road project.

He said that his administration was focused on good governance and would not renege on the promise of delivering impactful, people-oriented development projects.

According to the governor, our projects, our services will continue to be those ones that would touch the hearts, the souls, and the spirits of our people.

“And we will not, no matter the circumstances surrounding our situation, renege on that promise that we made to the good people of Rivers.

’’Our concern for this state is not because of our own profit but the total well-being of Rivers state,’’ Fubara said.

He urged the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the overall interest of the state.

He also advised Rivers people not to be disheartened by recent turn of events in the state, but rather cheer up.

Fubara urged the people to understand that ‘’God does not start a thing, end halfway.’’

He pointed out the ungodly motive of those who were pushing to disrupt governance by worsening the feisty political relationship.

He stated that his path would remain to ensuring peace, and warned against any act of lawlessness.

Fubara encouraged them to continue to follow his footstep, and that his footstep remains, the path of peace.

The Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, Eze Chike Worlu-Wodo, while inaugurating the building,recalled that a past months, he benefitted from the administration of Gov. Fubara.

He said that a magnificent palace was built for the Apara Kingdom, adding that the present government understood that traditional rulers were closest to the people.

“Traditional rulers play vital roles in maintaining peace and orderliness in the communities, and by so doing, they simplify governance at the state level.

“My friend and colleague from Calabar once said that respect for traditional rulers and elders shows good upbringing; Our governor has good upbringing,” he stated.

He commended Fubara for recognising the traditional rulers, and giving them a befitting palace in the state.

He said that he was happy to witness the display of goodwill, respect and good intention for the traditional institution.

‘’Your Excellency, you have done well, and I must say, we are all proud of you,” he said.

Worlu-Wodo acknowledged the numerous developmental projects executed by Fubara’s administration across the state, and urged him not to be worried by recent political developments in the state.

The Rivers Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr Rowland Obed-Whyte, said the construction was awarded in August, 2024, and the work completed in six months.

He added that the palace complex was on a land space of 9,000 square meters, with an electric perimeter fencing.

The palace is a duplex building with two wings; right-wing having guest room for the king, a 120- person sitting capacity multipurpose hall, a 50-person sitting capacity conference hall, offices and public conveniences.

“The left-wing has the royal ranch, bar, dinning, kitchen, and laundry, behind the palace is a royal garden, traditional meeting place (Obiri), royal car park, visitors’ lodge, water tank, and water fountain,” he described. (NAN)