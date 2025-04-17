Rivers Govt. warns public against fake news

The Rivers State Government has frowned at the fraudulent announcements circulating on social media which is falsely attributed to the Office of the Secretary to the State.

By Precious Akutamadu



Mr Sampson Friday, Permanent Secretary, Special Service Bureau, Office of the SSG, said this in his statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday and condemned the misinformation peddling on the social media.

He cited one of the such false announcements which claimed that the suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu were summoned to a meeting at the Government House, on April 18.

Friday described the announcement as ‘’malicious fabrication, designed to mislead the public and create panic in the state.’’

According to him, the state government categorically states that the announcement is fake and did not originate from any official source.

He urged the public to disregard the fake announcement, and any similar misinformation as they were the work of trouble makers seeking to destabilise the state.

Friday highlighted the state government’s verified official information disseminating channels, which include the official Website, www.riversstate.gov.ng; Authorized Social Media Handles: Rivers State Government Facebook.

Others are press releases issued by the Office of the Governor and the Secretary to the State Government, and Approved Traditional Media Outlets.

He advised the public to verify information before sharing, urging them to rely solely on official government sources for accurate updates.

Friday advised that further clarification should be made at the Office of the Secretary to the state Government via +234 913 574 8442. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)