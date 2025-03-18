Rivers Govt. urges Assembly members to cooperate in implementation of Supreme Court judgement

The Rivers State Government has on Tuesday reiterated the call to state House of Assembly to co-operate with the Gov. Siminalayi Fubara to implement the rulings of the Supreme Court.

By Precious Akutamadu

The Rivers State Government has on Tuesday reiterated the call to state House of Assembly to co-operate with the Gov. Siminalayi Fubara to implement the rulings of the Supreme Court.

Mr Nelson Chukwudi, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made the remark in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Accor

ding to Chukwudi, the Governor made it abundantly clear that he would comply and implement to the fullest the judgment of the Supreme Court on the political crisis rocking the state.

He said that Fubara had already initiated processes to ensure that orders of the Apex court were implemented.

He noted that the Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, had refused to cooperate with him to facilitate the resolution of all issues raised by the court.

“As stated earlier, the Governor is ready any day, any time to do the needful to ensure the resolution of the issues and smooth functioning of all arms of government in the state.

He described as false the malicious post circulating on social media claiming that a delegation of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) paid a solidarity visit to the governor in Government House on Sunday, March 16.

Chukwudi said that there was another post alleging that the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a visit to the governor also in Port Harcourt.

According to him, we would not have responded to these spurious claims and obvious fake news on social media, but for the erroneous impression they may create on the minds of unsuspecting members of the public.

He urged the public to disregard the false publications, adding that it was the hand work of the detractors.

“Whatever the purveyors of the vexatious narratives are pushing on social media are only the imagination of enemies of the state.

”They do not want peace, good governance and even development that the present administration has been working hard to bequeath to the present and future generations.

“This is planted by some people bent on causing chaos and anarchy in the state ,” he said.(NAN)



