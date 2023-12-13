Rivers Govt begins demolition of House of Assembly complex

Rivers Government has begun the demolition of the House of Assembly complex to give way for its rebuilding, following the recent fire that gutted parts of the building.

The demolition started at about 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday with the chambers and auditorium.

The process was in progress ast at press time and other segments of the building may be affected.

Meanwhile, the Edison Ehie-led four-member faction of the assembly has officially relocated sittings to the Government House.

While the demolition was ongoing, the House, presided over by it’s factional Speaker, Edison Ehie (PDP-Ahoada 11), has commenced sitting.During the sitting marking the first official plenary, Mr Adulphus Timothy (PDP-Opobo/Nkoro) was elected Leader of the factional assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that amongst other rulings, the High Court in the state had considered the request brought forward by the Governor, Mr Siminialayi Fubara, to allow for tempory relocation of the parliarment’s sittings to a more conducive atmosphere.

According to the governor’s request, the relocation will ensure that legislative business of the house remained uninterrupted while renovation on the Assembly building took effect.(NAN)

