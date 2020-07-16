Rivers Governor, Wike rescues Nunieh from armed men

Share the news













Reports from Port Harcourt indicate that Governor Nyesom Wike has rushed to the residence of Joi Nunieh and reportedly rescued her from armed security men who stormed her home.

Armed men stormed the residence of Nunieh early Thursday in what was believed to be a bid to stop the former NDDC MD from appearing before the National Assembly to provide evidence in the on-going probe of the Commission.

Videos on circulation on social media showed the Governor’s vehicle in a residence believed to Nunieh’s and the governor’s vehicles moved out of the house reportedly taking the woman away.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Nunieh last week accused Minister of Niger Delta,Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment amidst sundry fraud claims. The minister has debunked her allegations.

Related