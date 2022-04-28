Rivers: Gov. Wike declares Fara Dagogo wanted

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has declared Mr Farah Dagogo wanted for alleged hiring of cultists to attack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Wike disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to Governor on media in Port Harcourt.

The Governor has directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Mr Farah Dagogo, a member of the House of Representatives from Degema Bonny constituency.

Wike stated that Farah Dagogo allegedly hired cultists who stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

“The Police must, as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution.

“Already, some of the hoodlums hired by Farah Dagogo have been arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

