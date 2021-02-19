Rivers gets new police commissioner

Mr Friday Eboka has been appointed the new commissioner of police in Rivers.

The command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The spokendman said Eboka would be the command’s 42 commissioner of police.

The new CP replaces newly promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Joseph Mukan who has been redeployed to Zone 8 Headquarters as zonal commander.