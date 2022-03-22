Rivers FRSC receives operation equipment from Shell Gas Nigeria PLC.

By Ikuru Lizzy

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers Command, has received some operations equipment comprising of fire extinguishers, traffic and personal protective kits donated by Shell Gas Nigeria PLC.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Salisu Galadunci who received the items on Monday in Port Harcourt, appreciated the company for the donation.

The gesture was a demonstration of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and level of synergy between with the command.

The FRSC boss also thanked the company for its interventions especially during its ‘Post Crash Care Volunteer initiative.’

Galadunci assured the company of equitable distribution of the items across the various units of the command in the state, as well as putting it into effective use.

“Today, we took delivery of 4 Fire Extinguishers, 25 big sized Traffic Cone, 4 First Aid Boxes, 35 Reflective Jackets,15 Warning Tapes, and three and half rolls of hand gloves.

“Others are 20 pieces of rain coats, 20 pairs of rain boots, 1 stretcher and 12 pieces of auto soap dispensers,” he said.

Galadunci said the company has also promised to donate some radar guns to further boost their operations at the various routes in the state.

Mr Sam Pepple, the Safety and Environment Manager of Shell Gas Nigeria PLC, who led the delegation, expressed delight at the command’s level of professionalism and dedication to duty.

“We thank the corps for the robust enlightenment and smooth collaboration over the years, especially the various rescue operations in the state.

“We acknowledge your efforts at reducing road traffic crashes. I want to emphasise that we will continue to support this mission through donations such as this,” Pepple said.

Other members of staff of the company who witnessed the donation include Mrs Joy Ikhine (External Relations) and Celestine Omeni (Asset Manager East Operations).(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

