Rivers Explosion: First Lady commiserates with Fubara, victims’ families

The First lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has commiserated with Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the families of victims of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The first lady in a statement issued on Sunday by her Media Assistant, Bukola Kukoyi, described the incident as “sad and heartbreaking”.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Gov. Fubara, the families of those who lost loved ones in the horrific petroleum tanker explosion and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

“Losing lives in such a sudden and devastating way is heartbreaking.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving the immense losses,” she said

The Police Command in Rivers had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that four persons and over 70 vehicles were burnt in the Friday fuel tanker explosion in the state.

The explosion, according to the Command occurred along the Eleme section of the East-West Road in the state at about 7:30 p.m.

The Spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told NAN that the tragedy occurred following a collision between a heavy-duty truck and a petrol-laden tanker.

NAN reports that Fubara, who had visited the accident scene, described the incident as “tragic and sad”.

He urged motorists to always exercise caution while on the road(NAN)

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole