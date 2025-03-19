Rivers emergency rule: Good intervention to forestall ill-wind in state – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, says declaration of emergency rule in Rivers is a good intervention to forestall ill-wind in the state.

By Stanley Nwanosike

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, declared an emergency rule on Rivers and suspended the state governor, his deputy and the state 30 lawmakers for a period of six months.

Tinubu’s intervention comes after more than one year of political crisis in the state as well as recent heightened human and economic security threats.

Ngwu, a former South-East Publicity Secretary of the APC, said that President Tinubu in his right wisdom must have considered the strategic and economic importance of Rivers before arriving at the decision.

According to him, this Presidential timely and swift intervention deserves our standing ovation.

”Rivers is one of the strategic states economically in Nigeria. If the state is allowed to slide into full anarchy, it would have been an ill-wind for all Nigerians.

”This is a very good intervention. The state before the Presidential intervention was sliding into anarchy.

”The State House of Assembly complex was brazenly demolished and not rebuilt for several months. This is very unfortunate.

”The governor and the members of the House of Assembly who were all elected on the same day to provide good governance, secure lives and property of the residents of Rivers became alienated to their elective roles.”

Ngwu noted that the political impasse was gradually entering the judicial arm of government before the “thoughtful intervention”.

”I thank President Tinubu for coming to restore sanity and respect for constituted authority in the state,” he added. (NAN)