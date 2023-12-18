Rivers crisis: Ogoni people plan to occupy Abuja

The crisis between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike and the Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara has taken a new turn as Ogoni people of the state threatened to occupy the streets of Abuja if Tinubu does not call Wike to order.

The Ogonis under the aegis of Ogoni Development Drive (ODD) said it has “uncovered a plan by the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesome Wike and the expelled former Assembly members, to continuously raise political tension and upheaval against the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and the good people of Rivers state”.

A press release signed by Comrade Solomon Lenu, convener of Ogoni Development Drive (ODD) and made available to newsmen in Abuja said it wants to use this medium to “inform the Inspector General Police (IGP) and the Nigerian public that, should they be allowed to continue to cause tension that impedes peaceful governance, which is creating a false atmosphere of crisis, and keeping investors away from our state to the detriment of our teeming youths who are searching for employment opportunities, that ODD will massively mobilize the people of Rivers state to occupy the streets of Abuja.

“Rivers state can not be reduced to a theatre of political war, while the minister thrives in Abuja.

“We therefore call on the Presidency to rein in Chief Wike, so that we can have a peaceful atmosphere for governance in Rivers state as it is in other states in Nigeria.

“We say NO to anti Rivers people agenda by the Minister” ODD said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

