Rivers crisis: ‘I was shot at directly,’ Governor Fubara cries out

Rivers crisis: Photo Montage by Channels TV

Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara, has pledged to resist any attempt to impeach him, just as he called on his opponents to tell him his offence. He also said he was shot at directly by operatives.

Fubara spoke Monday morning amidst reports of fire last night at the State House of Assembly.The governor reportedly visited the Assembly and addressed a crowd later.

There were also reports that Edison Ehie, a known ally of the governor, was removed on Monday as part of the move to impeach him.

Speaking on the development Fubara said,“I know how you people are feeling, just take it easy. Great Rivers State youths. Great! When we have the youth, we have power,” Fubara said.

“But the difference with our own power is we will not misuse it. We woke up this morning to a very troubling news. We have gone to the Assembly to see for ourselves what has happened.

“On my way there, I was shot at directly by the (sic) operation, or whatever they call it. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day. Whether you die inside your house or on the road. So my journey today, whatever it is that wants to happen, let it happen.

“If Siminalayi Fubara is in peace, I am not a force neither will I be…What I’m saying is that any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Great Rivers people! That offence that I have committed, come out and tell the people of Rivers State. That’s what I want. That offence Fubara committed warrants impeaching me.”

He pledged to always defend the Rivers residents and make available dividends of democracy to them.

“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State, represented by everybody here are with us. Let me remind you people that we will continue to defend you people. We will protect you people and enjoy the dividends of democracy. I don’t want to say much. At the appropriate time, I will address the press. Thank you. God bless you,” the governor said.

With report by VerityNews

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

