Rivers Crisis: APC backs Tinubu on State of Emergency declaration

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Ajbola Basiru, National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has welcomed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, declared the emergency, citing political tension and troubling security reports in Rivers.

Tinubu stated that recent security briefings revealed troubling acts of oil pipeline vandalism by militants, with no effort from the governor to address the situation.

Reacting to the development, the APC scribe expressed hope that the emergency would help restore peace and order in the troubled oil-producing state.

“It is a welcome and positive decision by President Tinubu to restore order to Rivers, which was fast becoming a failed state,” Basiru stated.

Basiru lamented that both the executive and legislature in Rivers had failed in their constitutional duty to ensure the people’s welfare and security.

He advised the Osun governor to take note and allow court-reinstated Local Government Councils to function, or risk a similar emergency declaration in Osun.

Meanwhile, the President has directed security agencies to safeguard lives, property, and vital infrastructure, including oil pipelines, across Rivers.

“By this declaration, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected lawmakers are suspended for an initial period of six months,” Tinubu said.

The president nominated Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to oversee Rivers’ affairs in the interest of its citizens during the emergency.

However, the state’s judiciary remains unaffected by the declaration and will continue to operate within its constitutional mandate. (NAN)