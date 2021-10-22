Rivers Council boss pledges support for Opobo annual marathon

The Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers, Mr Enyiada Cookey-Gam, has pledged the council’s support for the 4th edition of Opobo Marathon scheduledfor January, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the marathon is tagged, “EXPLORE OPOBO”.

Cookey-Gam made the pledge when a team from the organisers of the race, Kobiri Opuboama Foundation, paid him a courtesy visit at the council headquarters on Friday in Opobo.

He commended the facilitators of the initiative and expressed the readiness of the council to ensure its success.

“We are committed to anything that will bring peace, unity and development to the LGA.

“The marathon gives us the opportunity to unite our people, create happiness while also advocating for healthy living,” he said.

The council boss, however, charged the foundation to organise a top-notch event that would attract tourists and the international community to Opobo.

Earlier, the team leader, Iyowuna Cookey, disclosed that the marathon slated for Jan. 3, 2022 would attract over 2,000 participants.

He said that the foundation would make the race one of the most attended and colourful outdoor events held in Opobo Kingdom. (NAN)

