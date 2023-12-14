Rivers Attorney-General, Adangor, resigns

The Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheaus Adangor, has resigned his appointment.

Adangor disclosed this in a letter to Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, which was routed through the Secretary to the State Government on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the notice of his resignation took effect from the date of his resignation letter on November 14.

He said that his resignation was based purely on personal principles.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my resignation from the said office is based on personal principles

“I wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the cabinet.

“My family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude,” the letter read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adangor was one of the cabinet members of former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was re-appointed by Fubara. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

