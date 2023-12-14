Thursday, December 14, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectRivers Attorney-General, Adangor, resigns
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Rivers Attorney-General, Adangor, resigns

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
48

The Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheaus Adangor, has resigned his appointment.

Adangor disclosed this in a letter to Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, which was routed through the Secretary to the State Government on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the notice of his resignation took effect from the date of his resignation letter on November 14.

He said that his resignation was based purely on personal principles.

For the avoidance of doubt, my resignation from the said office is based on personal principles

“I wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the cabinet.

“My family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude,” the letter read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adangor was one of the cabinet members of former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was re-appointed by Fubara. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu

Previous article
NGF seeks thorough investigations into Tudun Biri bombings
Next article
NANS lauds Tinubu for removing tertiary institutions from IPPIS
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.