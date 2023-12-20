Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Fubara

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Rivers House of Assembly has withdrawn the impeachment notice served on Gov. Siminialayi Fubara.


Mr Martin Amaewhule, the Speaker of the House said this at Wednesday’s plenary held at the auditorium of the Assembly’s residential quartres in Port Harcourt.


Amaewhule read the withdrawal notice said that the action was sequel to the intervention of the President.
“Following the agreement reached on Dec. 18 at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, the House has withdrawn the notice of impeachment it earlier served on the governor.


“The house would also abide by the agreements and advice of the President, this is a mark of immense respect by members,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the house had relocated to the auditorium of the Assembly’s residential quarters to give way for renovation of the assembly complex.(NAN)

By: Ikuru Lizzy (08038972416)

