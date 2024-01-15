Monday, January 15, 2024
Rivers assembly to re-screen, reconfirm 9 ex-commissioners

By Favour Lashem
The Rivers State House of Assembly is to re-screen and re-confirm  nine former Commissioners who resigned from the state executive council on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the house, Mr Emeka Amadi, on Monday in Port Harcourt.

The clerk said the commissioners include Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly, Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma, Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

Others are, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Housing, Dr Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Transport, Dr Jacobson Nbina and Commissioner for Environment, Austin Ben-Chioma resigned.

He said they are expected to produce 40 sets of their Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopies as well as original copies of their credentials to the State House of Assembly, Legislative Quarters (venue for the screening).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Dec 16, 2023, a gale of resignations had hit the State’s Executive Council following the political crisis between the Governor of the state, Fubara and his predecessor, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Adangor, George-Kelly, Woke, Aguma, Kamalu, Mmom and Ben-Chioma, esigned.

NAN also reports that the reinstatement of the former commissioners who resigned their appointments formed part of the demands of President Tinubu’s peace agreement with the Gov. Fubara.(NAN)

by Ikuru Lizzy

