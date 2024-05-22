Rivers Assembly screens 8 Commissioner-nominees

The Rivers State House of Assembly has invited the eight Commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

The Clerk of the House, Mr G. M. Gillis-West, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The nominees include Mr Charles Bekee, Mr Collins Onunwu, Mr Solomon Ek

e, Dr Peter Medee, Mr Elloka Amadi, Mr Basoene Benibo, Mr Tambari Gbara and Dr Ovy Chukwuma.

They were asked to come along with 12 sets of their curriculum vitae, the original and photocopies of their credentials on Thursday, May 21. (NAN)(

By Precious Akutamadu