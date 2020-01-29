Rivers Assembly domesticates Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill

The Rivers House of Assembly has passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill 2019.

The bill, which was passed during plenary on Wednesday, was aimed at protecting victims against acts of violence within the state.

The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill was first passed by the National Assembly and requested for domestication across the state houses of assembly.

After debates and references to several committees, report gathered by the ad hoc committee on Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill 2019, the house unanimously supported the domestication of the bill

Earlier, members commended the ad hoc committee led by Mr Christian Ahiakwo, representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1, noting that its findings and deliberations provided necessary information for a successful passage of the bill.

Speaker of the House Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani, while responding to inputs from members, stated that the bill would prevent defenceless persons from suffering violent attacks.(NAN)