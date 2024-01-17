Rivers Assembly confirms 9 former Commissioners for reinstatement

Rivers House of Assembly has confirmed nine Commissioner norminees designated for reinstatement.

The norminees were, however, requested to take a bow and leave, exempting them from rigours usually associated with screening processes.

The confirmation was reached at Wednesday’s plenary, held at the temporary chambers of the assembly residential quarters in the state.

The nominees for reinstatement include Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Mr Jacobson Mbina, Mr Gift Worlu, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma, Mr Chukwuemeka Woke.

Others are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Mr George-Kelly Alabo, Mr Isaac Kamalu and Mr Austin Chioma.

During the session, Speaker, Mr Martin Amaewhule (Obio Akpor 1), read a letter from Gov. Siminalayi Fubara which was dated Dec. 11, 2023.

The letter requested the screening and confirmation of the nine Commissioner nominees who also resigned from office at the heat of political crises in the state.

Responding to the letter, the House Majority Leader, Mr Major Jack (Akuku-Turu 1), moved a motion permitting the nominees to take a bow and leave since they had been previously screened for the same purpose.

The motion was supported by Deputy speaker, Mr Dumle Maol (Gokana), and also unanimously supported by all 22 legislators present at the plenary, hence.

Apart from the formal introductions, the nominees were simply asked to take a bow and leave. (NAN)

By Ikuru Lizzy

