Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the success and peace recorded during her Saturday Ward’s Congresses in the 319 Wards of the 23 local government areas of the state as an act of God.

A statement by the state chairman of the party, Dr Davies Ibiamu Ikanya also stated that the outcome showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state would be counting its losses.

The APC noted that considering the vandalization of its State Secretariat by elements of the party, it had set up a Stock-Taking Committee to ascertain the level of damage done.

The committee would assist the police in its “investigation of this evil plot envisaged to ruin our party and cast aspersion on the party’s leadership,” Chief Davies said.

“The party describes those behind the vandalization of her Secretariat as cowards and enemies of democracy and urges the Police to ensure that the law takes its full toll on all those implicated in the wanton vandalisation of the party’s secretariat situated at old GRA Port Harcourt,” the statement read.

The Chairman reiterated that no party member found culpable in the act would go scot-free.

The party chairman called on the new ward leaders to be prayerful, watchful and committed towards the ideals and vision of the part, while commending the Police and other security agencies for ensuring a peaceful congress in the State.