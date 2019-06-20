Rivers, among most secured states in Nigeria — SSG

Dr Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), on Thursday said the state was among the most secured 10 states in Nigeria.

Danagogo stated this after the inauguration of 2019 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘B’ Corps Members deployed to Rivers in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.

He emphasised that Gov. Nyesom Wike was tackling insecurity in the state head on without compromise.

“If you take the national average, I can tell you that Rivers is among the most secured states in Nigeria.

“Yes, there are occasional, few and in between flashpoints but if you compare nationally, Rivers will count among the 10 states where security can be guaranteed,” he said.

According to Danagogo, if corps members can serve in known volatile states in the country, Rivers is a safe home for them.

“There may be few places where action should be taken, and I assure everyone that it will be done,” he added.

The SSG disclosed that he would discuss the ongoing 5000 capacity amphi-theatre auditorium under construction by the Rivers government with Gov. Wike.

“It is one of the issues that I will place before the governor; he started it, I am confident that he will complete it.

“If you are in Rivers State, you will know that Gov Wike is a man that always finishes whatever he started,” he added. (NAN)

