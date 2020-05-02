RIVERS ALERT: Sharing palliatives or coronavirus? By Legborsi Esaen

While i sincerely commend the Rivers State Government and others for the palliatives, what I am seeing going on across the state and beyond during the distribution is very scary and should be of concern to us.



It greatly shows how ignorant we are of the entire conoravirus pandemic.The old people which are the most vulnerable are my greatest concern.Let’s hope we don’t distribute the virus with the palliatives.



Talking about maintaining social distance, it has never been part of our culture and it will be very hard to adhere to it.Should there be a spike in the cases in the state and beyond, we should know where to point our fingers.



Just maybe, Community leaders should have gone to collect for their communities then do house to house distribution. But our Leaders can’t be trusted not to divert the Palliatives, as we speak, there are reports of diversion.



Rivers State is a Christian State, we can only hope and believe that no evil shall befall us.In the Governor’s voice, say a louder Amen!

Legborsi Esaen, Former Public Relations OfficerMovement for the Survival of Ogoni PeopleMOSOPPort HarcourtRivers State