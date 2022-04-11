Rival Osun youth group dismisses call for CP’s removal as political

By Aderogba George

The demand for the removal of the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Olawale Olokode, is politically-motivated, an Osun-based youth group, Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) stated on Monday.

OYP was reacting to the demand made earlier on Monday by another youth group, the Osun Police Watch Group (OSPW), asking for the removal of the commissioner for allegedly shielding officers involved in extrajudicial killing.

OSPW demanded that the commissioner should explain why one Afolabi Abiola, whom the police claimed was an armed robbery suspect was shot by the police while arresting him.

The OSPW had on Friday led a protest by youths in Osogbo to demand an explanation about the alleged extrajudicial killing.

On Monday, however, Mr Olokode said the death of Abiola was being investigated and the result would be made public at the end of the exercise.

Mr Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, Speaker, OYP, stated in its reaction in Abuja that OSPW’s demand was also unpatriotic.

“Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, had made it known on Monday that Abiola died from the injury he sustained during an exchange of gunfire with men of the Nigerian Police.

“The spokesperson stated that a member of Abiola’s gang was arrested and detained, while others escaped.

“We are using this opportunity to inform the Inspector-General of Police that we are comfortable with CP Olokode as commissioner of police in our state.

“We pass a vote of confidence in him because since he resumed office in Osun, robbery, kidnapping, `Yahoo-Yahoo’ and ritual killings have reduced,’’ Oyeniyi stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

