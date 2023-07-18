Rising fuel price: Be patient with Tinubu – Ekiti Gov pleads

By Haruna Salami

The Governor of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji has advised Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu over the rising fuel price.

Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly, Abuja Tuesday, Oyebanji said Nigerians should be patient with him because “you cannot eat an omelet without breaking an egg”, adding “there is no microwaves solution to our problem, you must confront these challenges head-on”.

He said Nigerians must thank the president for having the courage to take the bull by the horn. If we are going to get out of this wood we must take very hard decisions.

“I just plead with Nigerians to be patient, very soon they will know that the President meant well”.

Oyebanji also appreciated the leadership of his party, the APC, the President and the entire Senate for the choice of Honorable Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele as the Senate Leader.

He said Bamidele is the best choice anybody can make. “Bamidele is a worthy representative from Ekiti state, we are proud of him, he is my brother, he is my collaborator and he has the capacity and the ability to assist the leadership of the Senate to ensure a smooth implementation of the President’s agenda at the Senate”.

“In Ekiti State he has contributed immensely to political developments in the State. You can see us together today, we just met with all the members of the National Assembly from Ekiti, both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives on the need to align our priorities in the interest of our people”, he concluded.

