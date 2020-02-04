Rising cases of killings not religious war – DG NOA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has said that rising cases of killing in Nigeria should not be misconstrued as war between Muslims and Christians.

Dr Abari stated this Tuesday in Abuja during a media parley on the activities of the agency in the month of January, 2020.

He attributed the negative narrative painting the killings and insecurity in the country with religious coloration, as handwork of enemies of the Nigerian people.

He however, revealed that government has taken steps in order to tackle the challenge of insecurity in the country.

“With regard to the spate of banditry in some parts of the country especially in Niger State, government has deployed the Airforce in addition to combat troops in the area.

“Let me also emphasis that the whole effort by enemies of our people is to put us against ourselves based on religious and ethnic lines.

“We should respond as a United people. What we are experiencing now is not between Moslems and Christians, it is an assault against our collective civilization,” he said.

The DG stressed that the security situation in the country has been a concern to the agency.

“We are concerned by the rising cases of killing around the country, it is actually worrisome that at this period, killing is targeted at both the young and the old, the religious and the lay person.

“Acknowledge the tension in the country over security problems and I hope with all Nigerians, we will find solutions to the problem.

“Government is also concerned about the situation. Recall that the President has met severally with service chiefs over the matter I believe soon, a comprehensive response will come into operation,” he said.