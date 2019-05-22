Rihanna features CMS Lagos, in her latest Fenty campaign video

Pop icon Rihanna, 31, has released a campaign video for her luxury fashion brand Fenty, featuring popular CMS bus stop in Lagos state.

The clip shows a wide range of women posing against the backdrop of various sites across the world, including the ever-busy CMS bus stop.

The singer, businesswoman, songwriter and actress is regarded as one of the most influential contemporary recording artistes known for embracing versatile musical styles and reinventing her image through her career.

She gained more popularity following the release of her first two studio albums `Music of the Sun’ (2005) and `A Girl like me’ (2006), both of which were influenced by Caribbean music and peaked within the top ten of the US Billboard 200 chart.

Her third studio album, `Good Girl Gone Bad` (2007) incorporated more elements of dance-pop and catapulted her to greater stardom.

Rihanna’s single `Umbrella’ earned her her first Grammy Award winning Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

She is estimated to have a net worth of US$210 million as at 2018. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

