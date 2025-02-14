Rights violations: NHRC recorded 169, 850 complaints in January- ES

Rights violations: NHRC recorded 169, 850 complaints in January- ESThe National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recorded 169, 850 complaints of human rights violations in January.

The Executive Secretary (ES) of the NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu ,SAN , made this known in Abuja on Friday at the presentation of the monthly dashboard report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dashboard is a monthly analysis and graphical presentation of human rights situation in Nigeria while the Observatory is for monitoring, reporting and analysing the human rights violations.

The dashboard, he said, is not merely a collection of data.

”It is a call to action and a powerful tool for advocacy.

“We should be inspired to act with greater resolve, because behind every dashboard number is a life that depends on our action.

” In January, we received 169,850 complaints from our 38 offices, a stark reminder that human rights violations persist in diverse forms and at an alarming scale.

” Each of these complaints represents a person, a family, or a community seeking justice, accountability, and relief.

” Our duty is to ensure that these voices are not just heard, but that tangible action follows” he said.

He noted that the complaints and the observatory showed that the human rights ecosystem continues to be challenged.

In the North-East, he said , the resurgence of Boko Haram and in the North West banditry and insurgency continued to challenge communities.

” Violence and criminalities in the South East are assuming alarming dimensions impacting on human rights.

” Our efforts have led to significant interventions, the persistence of these violations raises critical questions.

”Are our systems strong enough to prevent recurring abuses? Are we bridging the gaps between violations and meaningful remedies? What is our policy for the protection of civilians and mitigation of harm during conflict?

” As we engage with this month’s trends, let us focus on strengthening preventive measures, closing protection gaps, and enhancing collaboration with state and non-state actors to reinforce

human rights protections at every level” he said.

He hoped that the dashboard would ignite the required change to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

” Over the last three decades, we have witnessed a human rights trajectory which indicates progress even though at a slow pace.

” We must not give up as governments as national and state level continue to adopt legal, policy and institutional frameworks to achieve human rights for all.

” The revival of the local government ystem through their new autonomy is a game changer. It is pertinent that the role of the ‘Office of the Citizen’ should not be jettisoned” he said.

According to him, for every successful society, the role of the civil society to hold government to account and the role of the media to ‘torchlight’ governance and shine light on leaders can never be over-emphasised.

He called on all stakeholders to join and support the commission in protecting and promoting the dignity of every Nigerian in line with our national and international commitments” he said

Ojukwu thanked development partners, his colleagues and the media in promoting and protecting human rights in Nigeria..

Mr Hilary Ogbonna, senior human rights adviser to the ES who presented a graphic break down of the report, said the dashboard started in January 2024 with a record of 1, 147 complaints.

He attributed the surge to many factors among which are awareness, education, economic. (NAN)