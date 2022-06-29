Rights violation: Court orders police to pay 2 men N6m

An Osun High Court in Osogbo on Wednesday awarded the sum of six million Naira against the police for fundamental human rights violation.

The court ordered the police to pay the sum as compensation to two applicants, Messrs Yusuf Adepoju and Muddathir Kewdirorun, for abusing their fundamental rights.

Justice A. Oyebiyi gave the order during a judgment in suit number HOS/ M. 157/2021.

Oyebiyi held that the applicants proved their case against the police beyond reasonable doubt.

The applicants had alleged that the police, without any prior invitation, invaded their homes at 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021, for reasons unknown to them.

The judge held that infringment on fundamental rights of innocent civilians was against the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He said that the applicants’ privacy and that of other members of their families were threatened by the police through the raid, without invitation, at late hours of the night. (NAN)

