Rights activists beg Sanwo-Olu to intervene in Owode Onirin traders’ predicaments

By Adeyemi Adeleye/Omolara Adelowo

The Centre for Human and Social Economic Rights (CHSR) has appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to intervene in the predicaments facing traders at Owode Motor Spare Parts

Market.

Rights activists under the CHRS umbrella made the plea at a media briefing on Tuesday at the market situated at Owode Onirin Bus Stop, Ikorodu Road.

In a letter addressed to Sanwo-Olu, the CHSR National President, Mr Alex Omotehinse, urged the governor not to allow any situation that would take means of livelihood from the traders.

The letter is entitled ” Acquaintance of Complaint of Unlawful Invasion and Wrongful Demolition of Over 500 Shops at Owode Motor Spare Parts Market, Owode Onirin Against the Lagos State Building Control Agency, and Our Subsequent Demand for your Urgent Intervention”.

Omotehinse said that the activists’ plea followed a complaint letter from the Owode Motor Spare Parts Association, and CHSR’s thorough investigation of marketers’ predicaments.

The activist said that such demolition posed a significant threat to the economic stability “of our dear state”.

According to him, the market serves as a vital hub in ensuring access to fresh produce for countless families and providing livelihoods for numerous traders.

“We hereby appeal to your excellency’s good office and person as the number one citizen of the state that holds the welfare of the citizenry in high esteem, to intervene so as not to throw the marketers into the street.

“We shall be glad if our letter can receive your urgent attention,” Omotehinse said.

He noted that the market remained an internationally recognised market that was relocated to the site from the popular Jankara market in the Lagos Island by the then Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

According to him, over the years, the traders had been law abiding. comporting themselves in an orderly manner, and had been operating and carrying out their businesses within the confine of the law.

He said that the market was allegedly demolished on March 6 by some state agents who he said, were enforcing certain court judgement.

“Owode Motor Spare Parts Market comprises six zones and each zone has over 200 shops with thousands of traders whose socioeconomic life depends on sales makes in their shop on daily basis.

“As at the time of the so-called enforcement of the said judgement, over 500 shops in the zone M and Zone 5 with goods worth billions of naira had been destroyed,” he said.

Noting that the rule of law must be upheld, Omotehinse pleaded with Sanwo-Olu to prevail on and intervene in the traders’ matter in order to stop further harassment and damaging of their shops and goods.

“The economic well-being of our community is paramount, the market plays a critical role in our local economy, and its disruption will have far-reaching consequences.

“A thorough and full investigation must be conducted to identify and prosecute those responsible for the illegal demolition of Owode motor spare part marketer shops.” (NAN)