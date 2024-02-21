Rights activist urges Police to prosecute alleged gay group leader, others

A Human Rights activist, Mr Emmanuel Adeoye, has urged the Nigeria Police to hunt down and prosecute an alleged gay leader, one Daniel Soetan, declared wanded over the outlawed activity in the country.

Adeoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the Nigeria Police had earlier promised to make example with the alleged leader of the gay group currently at large.

”The police made that promise in one of the biggest mass arrests recently targeting the Nigerian lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) community,” he said.

He said the Delta State Police Command in August 2023, paraded 67 suspected gays who were arrested during a midnight raid in a hotel in the state.

Adeoye said that they were allegedly conducting a gay wedding ceremony at a popular hotel on Refinery Road Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

“Police said one of those at large was Daniel Soetan, popularly known as Ambassador Dan, alleged to be the leader of the group.

“Dan is said to be a bi-sexual as he is known to be married with children and running a community development, non-profit organisation called Goodwill Ambassadors of Nigeria.

“Dan is said to have gone into hiding after escaping from the wedding in Warri, Delta State in August but the police has reaffirmed its resolve to openly go after him and his likes.

The Spokesperson of the Force headquarters, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had described gay and lesbians as criminal act punishable under the Nigerian law.

Nigeria’s anti-gay law, enacted in January 2014 by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, stipulates a 14-year prison term for anyone convicted of having sex with members of the same sex.

Adeoye urged the police to expedite action on the search for the suspect, to ensure his prosecution as a deterrent to others that would want to engage in LGBTQ.

He said the incident took place in August 2023, stressing that the police needed to do more on the issue. (NAN)

By Dorcas Jonah