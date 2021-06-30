Right-sizing: We”ll protect Kaduna State workers right, dignity – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has said that it would use every legitimate means to protect the right and dignity of Kaduna State workers.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said this on Tuesday in Abuja in a statement titled, ”Kaduna Workers are not slaves- They have rights”.

According to Wabba, it has been tales of sorrows, tears and blood from Kaduna State.

”Especially as occasioned by increasing waves of kidnapping, banditry, general insecurity, a mass sack of workers and killing of students peacefully protesting the hike in school fees at Gidan Waya, Kaduna State.

”This situation is being encouraged by the neo-liberal policies of the Kaduna State Government.

”The Nigeria Labour Congress will not fold its arms and watch a situation where thousands of workers are sacked with impunity and in clear violation of the clear provisions of our labour laws,” he said.

He said that it was sickening that not being satisfied with destroying the livelihoods of workers, the state government had graduated to the alleged killing of students.

The NLC president, however, said the actions of the Kaduna State Government demonstrated complete contempt to the present and future labour force in Kaduna State.

He said that “workers are not slaves. They have families. They have dependents to take care of. They have rights!

”Protecting the rights and dignity of workers using all lawful means including strike actions falls under the mandate of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

”This mandate to protest and protect the interest of Nigerian workers as enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution and Labour Laws will be robustly deployed again by Congress in Kaduna State,” he said.

According to him, this time it will be to total and in defense and protection of the rights of Nigerian workers and pensioners whom Mr Nasir El Rufai relentlessly seeks to convert to his foot carpet.

”The Nigeria Labour Congress will not allow such to thrive in spite of El Rufai’s threats some of which border on outright criminality and brigandage.

”We will continue to request the understanding and maximum cooperation of the Nigerian public in this struggle to rid our democracy of tyrants.

”We wish to posit that the global focus on development is on human-centered approach to recovery and building resilience from the socio-economic devastations occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19,” he said.

Wabba said that there was nowhere in the world where governments are hiding under the cover of “right-sizing” to sack workers in huge numbers.

He added that instead, governments are creating jobs and providing material support for citizens to go through this very rough patch in global history.

”We insist that the rights of Kaduna State workers earn legitimate livelihood must be protected. Kaduna Workers are not Slave,” he said.(NAN)

