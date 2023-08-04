Right of ways: NSCDC pledges partnership with TCN

By Deborah Coker

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, has pledged to partner with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to curb encroachment on electricity transmission lines.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Efosa Ogbebor, Spokesman of the command, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Efosa said that Mr Samuel Dan, State Commandant of the corps made the pledge when received on courtesy visit, Mr Cephas Kangeh, General Manager, Health Safety Environment (HSE), TCN Headquarters, Abuja.

Dan explained that the corps was saddled with three major mandates, which included 24-hour surveillance on infrastructure and government assets among others.

He explained that the security approach of the corps was that of preventing crimes and all that would affect lives and property.

“We are adopting proactive approach to ensure that channels of criminalities are blocked before the actual crime.

“The reason been that, we do not believe in waiting to effect arrest and taking people to prison.

“It is in view of this, that in Edo, we will support you in your sensitisation exercise to enlighten the people on the dangers of encroaching and building on TCN right of ways,” he said.

The commandant noted that prior to now, several persons may not have known the effects of electromagnetic fields on health, adding that now that the TCN had commenced sensitisation on it, the command would add it’s voice to the sensitisation.

“According to him, we are going to add that to our awareness strategy measures wherever we go, that it is not good for people to build under transmission lines.

“We will emphasise on the negative health implications of building under transmission lines.

“However I am happy that you have been able to engage the government, and government organs that approve plans, like the town planners.

“They are the major people concerned, because planning under transmission lines should not be approved.

“We will support the TCN in all ramification, and please don’t fail to call on us whenever you need our services, especially when you need security cover.”

Earlier, Kangeh that they were in the command to collaborate in tackling encroachment on TCN right of ways in the state.

He said that the company was alarmed that all over the country TCN lines were being encroached on.

“We have discovered that individuals are building under the right of ways; people are constructing markets and parks.

“Whereas the requirement for 330KVA extension is 50 metres, that is 25 metres each on both ways from the centre, while 130KVA is 30 metres.

“Meanwhile the most worrying to us at the TCN is the safety and health of these people who encroach on these right of ways.”

According to him, health wise, the emission of electromagnetic fields from the lines was dangerous to health because the emissions may lead to cancer.

He also said that women who stay under the lines could experience stillbirths or give birth to stunted children.

Kangeh said it was in view of this that the company constituted a committee to go round the country and gather data of places that have been encroached as well as sensitise the people against it. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

