RIFAN’s contribution to national food security exites Bagudu

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has acknowledged the tremendous contribution of Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in the actualisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s food security policy.

He said the contribution of the association has facilitated the attainment of self-sufficiency in rice production by Nigeria.

Bagudu made this known when he received the executive members of RIFAN from Sokoto and Kebbi States led by the National Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu revealed that RIFAN has remained an active stakeholder in the rice value chain of the federation, noting that Kebbi state had enhanced rice cultivation in the state and in Nigeria which had also improved the economic prosperity of farmers.

“I believe the incoming administration of Asiwaju Ahmad Bola Tinubu will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari of making the country not only food secured but also exporter of agricultural produce to other countries.

“I am highly elated by the immeasurable contribution of RIFAAN to food security of the nation which projected our country to the limelight that attracted Egypt to enter into food programme agreement with the association on rice farming, livestock production and fisheries.

“Before now, some West African countries have entered into similar venture with RIFAN on rice production,” he said.

Bagudu expressed appreciation to the RIFAN delegation for their goodwill and congratulation on the election of Tinubu as President-elect as well as Dr Nasir Idris as Kebbi Governor-elect.

He expressed optimism that the incoming administration would uphold the feat achieved in agriculture by Buhari.

This, according to him, will not only make Nigeria food secured but also exporter of agricultural produce to other countries.

Goronyo had earlier described the governor as a mentor and a leader who had been honoured with the position of Grand Patron of RIFAN.

He said agricultural revival actualised by the governor had energised rice farmers to increase yields and spread positive effect throughout the nation, thereby making the state the rice hub of the federation. (NAN)