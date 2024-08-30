Riding the Storms of Life: A Journey of Triumph, Tribulation, and Transformation

This autobiographical essay of Professor Isaac Megbolugbe is about a man who has faced incredible challenges and overcome unimaginable odds. From his childhood in Nigeria

By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

This autobiographical essay of Professor Isaac Megbolugbe is about a man who has faced incredible challenges and overcome unimaginable odds. From his childhood in Nigeria to his successes and failures in the United States, Megbolugbe’s story is one of resilience, determination, and ultimately, transformation. With unflinching honesty, he shares his struggles with loss, grief, and despair, as well as his experiences with healing, growth, and redemption. This essay is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for survival and transformation, and a reminder that no matter what life throws our way, we always have the power to choose our response, the power that comes from God’s Grace.

His Approach

As he embarked on writing his autobiography after turning 70 in 2022, he knew he needed to prepare himself by reading inspiring biographies and learning from experienced writers. He devoured books like C.S. Lewis’s ‘Surprised by Joy’, Professor Emeritus Akin Mabogunje’s ‘A Measure of Grace’, and Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’, among others. These stories not only fascinated him but also taught him valuable lessons about crafting a compelling narrative arc and developing relatable characters. As a non-professional writer, he adopted a slow and steady approach, embracing an ethos of careful reflection and intentional writing. He chose a thematic format to explore different facets of his life, acknowledging the complexity and multifaceted nature of reality. This approach allows him to consider multiple perspectives, dimensions, and aspects of his life, revealing nuances and contradictions that make his story richer.

To complement his multifaceted approach, he also embraced systems thinking, a holistic methodology that examines interconnectedness and relationships within a system. This helps him understand how various components of his life have interacted and influenced each other, revealing patterns and insights that might otherwise remain hidden. By combining these two approaches, he aims to create a balanced and detailed portrayal of his life experiences. He has outlined themes to investigate and plans to write his autobiography in five memoirs, each focusing on a specific aspect of his life. His goal is to find an equipoise between these approaches, and he is taking his time to reflect, write, and refine his story. Through this journey, he hopes to inspire others with his life story, sharing lessons learned, and experiences that have shaped him into the person he is today.”

As he reflects further on his life’s journey, he realizes that writing his autobiography is not just about recounting events, but about exploring the complexities, relationships, and experiences that have made him who he is. By embracing a multifaceted approach and systems thinking, he aims to create a rich tapestry of stories that reveal the nuances of his life. Through this process, he hopes to: (1) Capture the essence of his life’s journey, with all its triumphs and tribulations. (2) Explore the relationships and experiences that have shaped him. (3) Identify key factors that have influenced his decisions and outcomes. (4) Analyze how these factors have interacted and impacted his life trajectory. (5) Share lessons learned and insights gained along the way. By breaking his story into five memoirs, he can delve deeper into specific aspects of his life, such as: (1) My early years and formative experiences. (2) My education and career path. (3) My relationships and personal growth. (4) My achievements and challenges. (5) My reflections and legacy. Through this intentional and reflective process, he aims to create an autobiography that is not only a testament to his life but also a source of inspiration and guidance for others. He is excited to embark on this writing journey, and I look forward to sharing his story with the world as he goes along.

Meanwhile, he is filled with a sense of purpose and meaning. He is not just writing his autobiography; He is sharing his legacy, his story, and his wisdom with the world. He is excited to explore the complexities of his life, to examine the relationships and experiences that have shaped him, and to identify the key factors that have influenced his journey. He appreciates feedback and alternative perspectives to his story lines.

Through this process, he hopes to: (1) Leave a legacy for his loved ones, lifelong enemies, and future generations. (2) Inspire others with his story, reaching closures, sharing lessons learned and insights gained. (3) Provide a unique perspective on the world, shaped by his experiences and wisdom. (4) Explore the human condition, with all its complexities and nuances. (5) Create a work of lasting value, a testament to his life and times across worldviews. He is committed to writing with honesty, integrity, and vulnerability, sharing his triumphs and tribulations, his successes and failures. He will draw upon his memories, his reflections, and his insights, weaving a narrative that is both personal and universal. As he writes, he is aware that his story is not just about him; it is about the people who have touched his life, the experiences that have shaped him, and the lessons that he has learned. It is about the human experience, with all its complexities and nuances. He is also ready to testify about so many ways and times that God had made him a witness of His Work in his life. He is excited to see where this journey takes him, and he is committed to sharing his story with the world. He hopes that his autobiography will be a source of inspiration, guidance, and wisdom for others, and that it will leave a legacy for generations to come. This is his vision and commitment. So, help him God.

Dr. Anne Ajayi Kubeyinje

His Origins

In the 1950s, during the first decade of his life, he experienced a profound loss with the passing of his father, Majji Samuel Megbolugbe. Yet, he was fortunate to be raised by the compassionate community of Odo-Aofin neighborhood in Kabba, Kogi State. Alongside notable figures like Professor Olu Obafemi, the late Reverend Samuel Olayemi, the late Taiye Osagbemi, Professor Elizabeth Obatomi Gyuse, Dr. Anne Ajayi Kubeyinje, and his late cousin Sunday Adebola, he grew up in an inclusive environment that nurtured him with love, support, discipline, and self-validation. His neighborhood was a testament to the power of community, where he and his friends shared experiences, cultural bonding, and enduring friendships. The Agura and Oro festivals, Opelu entertainment, and masquerade performances created a rich tapestry of emotions and cultural entertainment. As Coretta Scott King once said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” He couldn’t agree more, as his community collectively raised him and his friends, embodying the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

His daily journey to Methodist Elementary School in Odolu neighborhood made him realize how much love, comfort, and kindness my beloved Odo-Aofin neighborhood had enveloped him in, shielding him from the harsh realities that followed his father’s passing. The chaos and crisis that ensued at the Grand Majji Samuel Megbolugbe Castle were tempered by the warmth and support of his community, a true testament to their greatness.” Amidst the vibrant culture and community of Odo-Aofin, he found solace and guidance. The neighborhood’s collective embrace helped shape his young mind, fostering resilience and determination. As he navigated the challenges of growing up without his father, the community’s unwavering support and wisdom instilled in him a sense of purpose and belonging. The memories of his neighborhood’s festivals, traditions, and shared experiences remain etched in his mind, a testament to the power of community and cultural heritage. The Opelu entertainment, masquerade performances, and Agura and Oro festivals not only brought joy but also taught valuable lessons about his history, values, and the importance of togetherness.

As he continues to reflect deeper on his journey, he is reminded of the significance of community in shaping his lives. The compassionate actions of the Odo-Aofin neighborhood members, who collectively raised him and his friends, demonstrate the truth in Coretta Scott King’s words. Their selflessness, kindness, and guidance helped him navigate life’s challenges and find his path. During adversity, the neighborhood’s love and support stood as a beacon of hope, illuminating the darkness and uncertainty that followed his father’s passing. Their collective efforts helped him find his footing, and for that, he is eternally grateful. The lessons learned in Odo-Aofin have stayed with him, influencing his perspective on community, culture, and the importance of human connection. As he proceeds on his life’s journey, he carries the memories and values of his beloved neighborhood with him, striving to make a positive impact on the world around him. As he grew older, he began to appreciate the full extent of his community’s influence on his life. The neighborhood’s collective wisdom, passed down through generations, taught him valuable lessons about resilience, adaptability, and the importance of human connection. The Odo-Aofin neighborhood was more than just a physical space; it was a vibrant tapestry of relationships, traditions, and shared experiences. It was a place where elders were revered for their wisdom, where children were nurtured and guided, and where everyone looked out for one another.

In this nurturing environment, he learned to appreciate the beauty of community and the power of collective action. He saw how neighbors came together to support each other during times of need, how they shared resources and expertise, and how they celebrated each other’s triumphs. These lessons have stayed with him throughout his life, shaping his approach to relationships, community building, and social responsibility. He had carried the spirit of Odo-Aofin with him, striving to recreate its warmth, inclusivity, and sense of belonging in every community he had been a part of. As he looks back on his journey, he is filled with gratitude for the neighborhood that raised him. Odo-Aofin may have been a small community, but its impact on his life has been immense. It taught him that community is not just a place, but a way of being – a way of living, loving, and supporting one another.

His Father

Prince Samuel Gbadebo Megbolugbe, the first son of Obaro (King) Atikekerejolu Oluyori and father of Professor Isaac Folusho Megbolugbe, was a towering figure in Kabba’s history. As the Majji, he wielded immense power and influence, shaping the political and religious landscape of his time. Majji Megbolugbe received his education and professional training in Kano and Ibadan, acquiring accounting, managerial and diplomatic skills. He worked within the managerial realm of Dantata Companies at Kano. He was fluent in many languages including Hausa, Nupe and Yoruba.

He became his father’s Majji dubbed “local leader” to co-reign with his father in 1923 and served as the liaison between the United Kingdon of the British Empire’s Colonial District Officer and the reigning monarch, the Obaro of Kabba. He was reappointed by four subsequent Obaros after his father died as Majji until he died in the 1950s. He was also assigned much of the oversight and managerial responsibilities of the Kabba Native Authority including treasury, the judiciary as the court clerk, law enforcement, and head of the civil service of the Kabba Native Authority. He was the direct report of the District Officer (DO) in charge of Kabba Province of the Northern Region of Nigeria.

As Majji, Megbolugbe commanded respect and inspired awe. He interpreted for the Obaro during colonial officials’ visits and was renowned for his administrative and governance skills. He maintained the peace and social order of Kabba with firmness, fairness, and bravery. He built a grand house in Odo Aofin, often dubbed Majji’s Castle. He was an embodiment of the modern noble for his era, partly because of his prior exposure to opulent lifestyle of his time and generously allocated land to friends and relations, establishing a thriving community at Odo-Aofin neighborhood, Kabba.

Samuel Megbolugbe had the credit for the opening up, development and ‘civilization’ of Odo-Aofin quarters. ‘Odo-Aofin’ literally means ‘down the palace’. He left the Aofin (palace), the seat of his father, and literally set up his own ‘palace’ in Odo-Aofin. Later, people (initially family members, and later, others from afar) started approaching him for space to build. In his usual magnanimity, he gave them land to build and made the environment secure and conducive for co-habitation. His family house on the Obaro Way, beside Kabba Town Hall still stands till this day.

He was also a very successful farmer. He had a very large expanse of farmland. Some of his crops were coffee, cocoa, kolanut, plantain, banana and yam tubers. He had barns where he stored his farm produce. This explains why he could take care of his large family. Though as a Prince, he had access to slaves who worked for him on the farm, his wives and children also helped. In those days, the wealth or success of a man was defined or measured by the number of wives and children he had, and the size of his farmland. In those days, only Kings and their immediate family members rode on horses. So, Samuel Megbolugbe moved from place to place on horseback. As a sign of respect, but more out of fear, people knelt as he rode pass on horseback. People feared him more than his father, the Obaro (King). He was the one to discipline erring subjects. This he did without fear or favor. Even his household was never spared of his iron fist. That would explain why he could keep his house together despite the size of his family.

Megbolugbe founded the Methodist Church in Kabba, attending services with some of his wives. His devotion to the church was remarkable, and he received a befitting burial. Prince Samuel Megbolugbe’s life was a testament to his strength, influence, and enduring legacy. His impact on Kabba’s history and his family’s experiences serve as a reminder of the complexities of power, family, and faith.

Professor Emeritus William Grigsby

His Educational Triumphs

Dr. Isaac Megbolugbe achieved educational stardom in 1973 when he succeeded in collapsing a 14-year schooling required to move from primary one at the elementary education level to part one at the university level education to 8 years in 1973. As Chinua Achebe invoked the lines from Willian Yeats Poem “The Second Coming”, “Things Butler Fall apart, the center cannot hold” so was the aftermath of his father’ death in 1955. He was merely 3 years old. The order and structure at home and within the community crumbled, echoing the chaos that often arises when a system as ordered and structured over a long period of time collapses. Fortunately, the impact of this chaos on his upbring and welfare was mediated by the playgroup that loomed large in his life as a youngster and the vibrant and compassionate village that raised him and many of his friends. Odo-Afin neighborhood was the village that raised him until he started primary school.

After years of setbacks, He regained his footing as a student and active learner. In 1965 at the age of 12, he restarted elementary school in primary one. His mother placed him with a friend of hers at Effo Amuro, Kogi State. It was there that the Late Dr. Jide Maiye found him surprised that he was back in primary one. He struck a deal with him to promote him to his class, Primary 3 if he passed a challenge examination after the first term. He gave him the curriculum of what to study every night. This began his training in studying according to a curriculum. He passed and he moved him to his class, and he led the class at the end of the year by a significant margin. Megbolugbe relocated to Baptist Elementary School, Ileteju at Mopa, Kogi State to begin Primary 4 where he took first position throughout Primary 4-7. He also obtained the best result in the common entrance examinations in Yagba District of Education Inspectorate. Throughout his stay at Mopa, he took correspondence courses in Bible Studies from SIM Missions Bible College at Igbaja. It was not a surprise to him when he got to Government Teaching Training School at Okene in 1969 to complete the 5-year curriculum for mathematics before the end of his first year and also took first in all the 13 subjects. Subsequently, he successfully sat for his GCE “O” Level at the end of Form 2 the following year, passing six subjects with straight As. By the end of Form 3, he sat for his own GCE “A” Level which he passed when the results came out the following year. He started his undergraduate education at the University of Ibadan in September of 1973.

In 1983, He felt triumphant after completing his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, USA. His dissertation on hedonic price theory received widespread praise and recognition, making a significant impact in his field. Initially, he had wanted to research racial discrimination in US housing markets, but his advisor, the Late Professor Emeritus William Grigsby, encouraged him to develop his own model and contribute original ideas to the literature. Despite his reservations, he connected him with prominent professors at The Wharton School of Business and Finance and provided resources for tutoring in econometrics. The rest is history. He also felt proud to have worked as a research and teaching assistant for Professor Seymour Mandelbaum, the PhD Chairman and contributed to the planning theory curriculum. When the Late Professors Onibokun and Fanirani recruited him for a new master’s program in urban and regional planning at the University of Ibadan, he was thrilled. He envisioned creating a modern planning curriculum that transcended the traditional focus on physical building and subdivision plans. Instead, He wanted to integrate knowledge domains like epidemiology, ontology, and technology to elevate the philosophical and theoretical basis of planning. He embraced the development ethos drilled into the students during his undergraduate education under the leadership of the Late Emeritus Professor Akin Mabogunje and other founding fathers of social sciences at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ibadan. For a variety of reasons, he was lured away back to return to the Unites States, where he retired and remains resident.

His Early Academic Triumph

The return of Megbolugbe and his wife to the United States of America in 1985 represented the crescendo of his early academic career that started in 1965 when he returned to start his primary school career again after dropping out for more than five years. First, he assumed a faculty position at Florida State University as assistant professor of urban and regional planning. Second, he was able to publish his first article from his doctoral dissertation in the Journal of Regional Science, the topmost journal in his field. Third, he won a prestigious STAR Research Grant award as a rookie. Fourth, he was able to contribute to upgrading the office technology of the Department of urban and regional planning with the purchase of an office computer. In addition, he was able to buy another one for his own faculty office. Fifth, the research grant afforded him an opportunity to invite a collaboration with one of the senior faculty colleagues in the department. Sixth, he received a fabulous annual performance review which pointed to a future of tremendous academic career potential. All the successes that launched his academic career in the US began in 1965 at Effo-Amuro where he met Dr. Jide Maiye who was then a Grade 3 teacher teaching the Primary School Class 3 of the Apostolic Elementary School, Effo-Amuro, Kogi State. The rest, as they say, was history.

After Florida State University, Megbolugbe career assumed a duality that lasted throughout his professional career. He joined the US National Association of Homebuilders as a policy and economics analyst. He subsequently left for the American University in Washington DC as a real estate finance professor before joining Fannie Mae as director of research and innovation. He served later as practice leader of Price Waterhouse’s Global Housing Finance Practice. He retired his academic career as a business professor at Johns Hopkins University. Currently in retirement, he continues to practice his advisory services business as the senior advisor and managing principal of GIVA International.

His Deferred Dream

For over twenty years, he embarked on a relentless journey to revolutionize Nigeria’s economy through the power of mortgage and capital markets. Like the Israelites wandering in the wilderness, he faced numerous challenges, setbacks, and disappointments. Despite his tireless efforts, dedication, and expertise, his vision for a transformed economy remained elusive.

He provided free lectures, conducted workshops, and delivered keynote addresses to industry professionals. He wrote proposals and business plans, seeking to perfect the market and facilitate efficiency, growth, and competitiveness. However, his endeavors were met with resistance, skepticism, and even exploitation. Many sought shortcuts or personal gains, rather than embracing the transformative power of a well-structured market.

A poignant moment came when a business leader expressed admiration for his commitment but confessed that Nigerian business owners prioritize personal wealth over economic transformation. This realization was a turning point, as he began to understand the entrenched mentality that hindered his efforts. His initiatives were often repurposed for personal gain, and the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 ultimately led to the loss of his personal investment funds. Unlike Moses and the Israelites, he never saw or reached the Promised Land. Instead, Nigeria remains a wilderness to him – a land of untapped resources, abandoned potentials, and manufactured prosperity. Today, he remains in the diaspora, longing for a promised land that seems forever denied. His story serves as a testament to the challenges of driving change in a complex and often unforgiving environment.

His Tribulation of Failures

He experienced a tribulation of failure at the Fannie Mae Foundation that resulted in severe consequences, not only for the organization but also for the entire financial industry. The Foundation inhibited his ability to develop innovative business models to guide expansion of mortgage business into new markets as the mortgage market leader. Subsequently, Fannie Mae followed the market that was using existing models to expand into new markets with inadequate knowledge of the embedded risk structures. The decision of Fannie Mae to follow the market rather than lead it led to a crisis of confidence, culminating in the Global Financial Crisis of 2007 and 2008. Moreover, the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has had a lasting impact on the mortgage industry, limiting innovation and progress. The fear of change and the desire to maintain power and influence led to a missed opportunity for growth and development. Lessons Learned: His experience has taught him valuable lessons about the importance of embracing change and innovation. Fearlessness and a willingness to take risks are essential for driving progress and finding solutions to complex problems. Furthermore, the need for collaboration and diverse perspectives cannot be overstated. By working together and sharing knowledge, people can overcome even the most daunting challenges. In conclusion, fear of change can have devastating consequences, hindering innovation and progress. His story serves as a reminder of the importance of embracing change, collaboration, and fearlessness in driving meaningful growth and development. By learning from our mistakes and embracing a culture of innovation, we can unlock true potential and create a brighter future.

His Losses, Healing, and Transformation

In the wake of the global financial crisis of 2007 and 2008, a series of devastating losses ravaged his life, leaving him on the brink of collapse. The once-promising entrepreneur saw his investment funds evaporate in failed ventures, a financial blow that seemed insurmountable. But that was only the beginning. Tragedy struck again when his wife, after a valiant six-month battle at Johns Hopkins University’s Intensive Care Unit, succumbed to her illness. The grief was overwhelming, and just as he thought he was finding a way to cope, fate dealt another cruel blow. His daughter, on the cusp of her wedding, was taken from him in a bizarre car accident. The loss was too much to bear, and he found himself spiraling into despair, contemplating suicide to escape the unrelenting pain. But in the depths of his darkness, a glimmer of hope emerged. He sought medical treatment and therapy, and slowly, incrementally, he began to rebuild. The journey was long and arduous, but with each passing day, he found the strength to carry on.

In a bold move, he went back to school, earning a diploma in financial accounting, a new subject that reignited his passion for learning. He revitalized his business advisory service firm, and in a surprising turn, started an apologetics ministry focused on the pursuit of holiness. This new chapter in his life marked a significant shift, one that would forever alter his trajectory. Through his experiences, he underwent a profoundly transformative journey. Though still a widower, he regained his equanimity and emotional equilibrium. A surge of creative energy and contentment refreshed his spirit, and he began to see the world anew. His story is a testament to the human capacity for resilience, a reminder that even in the darkest moments, hope can be rekindled. From the ashes of despair, he rose, transformed by the fires of adversity, his spirit renewed, and his heart revitalized.

Today, he stands as a beacon of hope, a living example of the transformative power of healing and redemption. His apologetics ministry has become a source of comfort and guidance for many, and his business advisory firm flourishes, a testament to his renewed purpose. Though the scars of his past remain, they no longer define him. Instead, they serve as a reminder of the journey he has undertaken, a journey of transformation and growth. He has come to understand that healing is not about erasing the past but about integrating it into a new narrative, one of hope and resilience and the riches of God’s Grace. His story is a powerful reminder that no matter what life throws our way, we always have the capacity to choose how we respond. We can allow ourselves to be defined by our circumstances, or we can use them as an opportunity for growth and transformation. In his own words, “I have learned that healing is not a destination but a journey. It’s a journey of embracing our scars, learning from our mistakes, and finding a way to integrate our experiences into a new narrative, one of hope and redemption.” The Grace that saved us, is the Grace that is sanctifying us and as John Piper would say, it is the same Future Grace that gives us hope and the longing to look upward to Heaven. His transformation is a testament to God’s Grace enabling the human spirit’s capacity for renewal and growth. It serves as a reminder that no matter what we face, we always have the power to choose our response, to seek healing, and to find a way forward, even in the darkest of times.

His Concluding Remarks

His transformation is a testament to God’s Grace enabling the human spirit’s capacity for renewal and growth. It serves as a reminder that no matter what we face, we always have the power to choose our response, to seek healing, and to find a way forward, even in the darkest of times. Megbolugbe’s story is a powerful reminder that our lives are shaped by our experiences, but not defined by them. Through his journey, we see the devastating impact of loss and failure, but also the transformative power of healing, growth, and redemption. His story teaches us that we always have the capacity to choose our response to adversity, and that with courage, resilience, and determination, we can overcome even the darkest of challenges. Ultimately, Megbolugbe’s autobiography is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for renewal and growth, and a reminder that no matter what we face, we always have the power to choose our path forward.

Isaac Megbolugbe, PhD, FRICS

Former Vice President at Fannie Mae

Former Practice Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers

Retired Professor at Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University

Senior Advisor and Managing Principal at GIVA International

Fellow at Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Resident in the United States of America