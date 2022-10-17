Rico Swavey: NMA calls for caution, partners LASG on investigation

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has partnered Lagos State Government and relevant agencies to investigate the unethical filming of the late ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Patrick Fakoya, at Doren Specialist Hospital.

NMA said this in a statement signed by Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu and Dr Ismail Ajibowo, the Chairman and Secretary of NMA Lagos Zone, on Monday in Lagos.

They said that the association was aware of media reports about the incident surrounding the death of Swavey and the alleged involvement of Doren Specialist Hospital, Ajah.

“We want to appeal to the general public that we allow all statutory bodies that have the power to investigate the matter to conclude their findings and give a detailed report.

“Passing a guilty verdict on healthcare workers before the investigation is concluded will not do any good to anybody.

“We appeal for calm and let us allow the law to take its course,” they said.

They commiserated with the family of the deceased and his loved ones and pray for the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Swavey, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, was involved in a car accident on Oct. 11 and was rushed to Doren Specialist Hospital, Ajah.

He, however, succumbed to injuries on Oct.13 at a different medical facility.

A yet to be identified person recorded and posted on social media a 30-seconds video of Swavey on oxygen while health workers struggled to lift him.

The short clip sparked outrage, condemnation and allegations against the healthcare workers and Doren Hospital.

Meanwhile, the management of Doren Specialist Hospital, in a statement distanced the involvement of its staff in the recording of Swavey’s video.

Also, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that the state had commenced an investigation into the incidence.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had also shown interest in the incident. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

