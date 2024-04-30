Rice sales stampede: NCS continues humanitarian visits to victims’ families in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday continued its humanitarian visits to the families of four victims of the stampede that occurred during one of its rice sales in Lagos.

A high-powered delegation, led by ACG Hammi Swomen, the Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, visited the family of Mrs Comfort Ajayi, one of those who died in the stampede during the distribution of palliative rice in February.

The delegation had earlier in April also visited the family of another deceased person where ACG Swomen had sympathised with the bereaved on behalf of CGC Wale Adeniyi.

Commiserating with the deceased’s family on Tuesday, Swomen also expressed similar condolences of the Customs Comptroller General, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, to the family.

“We came to pay a condolence visit to one of victims of government palliative rice sales and this is still the second time of checking on their welfare.

“You remember the unfortunate incident that happened when customs got approval of President Bola Tinubu to support Nigerians by selling 25kg par boiled rice at a reduced price of N10,000.

“Unfortunately, we had a stampede outside our premises that led to the incident. Right now we have confirmed four families are affected.

“We are here on behalf of the Comptroller-General, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, to continuously show our support to this family.

” We have been here before, this is our second time of coming and the deceased family has visited our office too,” Swomen said.

He said that the service was mindful of the effect of the loss, adding that customs had pledged to support the families of the four victims continuously.

Swomen said they decided to continuously check on the families to ease the trauma they were going through.

He assured that the Customs management would continue to engage in concrete terms with the families of the victims.

” Even after today, we will continue to keep in touch with them during this difficult time ,” Swomen said.

Responding, Mr Murphy Ajayi, the husband to the deceased, commended the moral support given by the customs management.

Ajayi said his late wife left a child behind, and expressed surprise at the visit. (NAN).

By Aisha Cole