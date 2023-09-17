Rice farmers hail appointment of new Perm Sec in Kaduna ministry

By Sani Idris

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), has expressed satisfaction with the choice of Alhaji Abba Umar as Permanent Secretary in the Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Kaduna State Chairman of RIFAN, Alhaji Mohammed Numbu and made available to newsmen on Sartuday in Kaduna.

Numbu lauded the magnanimity of the state governor in appointing a “seasoned administrator and grassroots mobiliser in the person of Abubakar Abba to serve as Permanent Secretary in the agricultural sector of the state’s economy”.

He expressed optimism in the ability and capacity of the new permanent secretary, adding that he would work assiduously towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope Amagenda of President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Uba Sani.

Numbu added that the new permanent secretary had contributed immensely towards farmers’ growth and development during his tenure as Vice Chairman of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The RIFAN chairman, however, appealed to the new permanent secretary to redouble his efforts towards uplifting farmers, especially in the new regime of subsidy removal.

He prayed for God’s guidance and protection as well as the desired wisdom to enable the new government official to succeed in his new assignment.(NAN)

