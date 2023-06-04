Ribadu lobbies Tinubu, former governors in pursuit of NSA appointment

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is said to be in a hot pursuit of the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and is said to be reaching out to many he had hitherto bitten.

Impeccable sources revealed on Sunday that the former anti-corruption Czar now has his eyes on the powerful NSA office and is ready to appease anyone who might be a stumbling block to this project.

It was gathered that one of those he is reaching out to us and former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, who is believed to be an associate of President Bola Tinubu, as they were contemporaries as governors of Lagos and Delta states respectively.

A reliable source within government, who is in the know of moves by the new administration to set proper templates and make appropriate appointments, said Ribadu is seriously in pursuit of his quest to be appointed as the next NSA to the President.

According to the source, who spoke under conditions of anonymity, “what you said you heard is true, Ribadu is desperately running to get the office of the NSA, but I can’t tell you is he if he will get it.

“Those reports and hush hush talks you said you read and heard, indeed, have some elements of truth in them. He’s making moves to get the President to consider him for the position and what you said you might have read in the media that he was considered ahead of (General) Danbazau rtd and (DG NIA Ahmed )Rufai is a kite his people are flying to test waters. Nothing definite yet”, the source said.

There were reports published by some social media news platforms on Saturday, indicating that the former EFCC boss had been appointed to the position, but none quoted any official source.

It was also gathered late Saturday night that, in a bid to make his dream come true, Ribadu has started reaching out to some key people, believed to be close to President Bola Tinubu, including former governors, some of whom he had offended in the line of duty as the EFCC Chairman, including the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, whose political nightmare after office started with a graft investigation by the Ribadu-led EFCC and an eventual conviction by a London court, in the United Kingdom, has tainted.

“Well, we learned he has been reaching out to those he thinks might be key to his appointment or otherwise, including those he believes might not be really happy with him because he the rough-patch they had in the past, like Ibori. It still remains to be seen if he will get lucky with his quest. But it is true he is making frantic efforts to get that office. Why it is so important to him, no one knows”, the source said.

He was also said to have reached out to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, who is believed to also have a depth of relationship with the President, to apologise for the humiliation meted to former Inspector-General of Police, the late Tafa Balogun.

It would be recalled how former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 80th birthday in Lagos, relived the humiliation meted to Balogun by Ribadu before his eventual arrest and sentencing to prison.

At the colourful night of reminiscences, one of the stories that the former president told was about the ignoble arrest of Balogun about twelve years back and how he was disgraced on the streets by agents of the EFCC, under Ribadu’s watch, after two independent security reports had indicted him of massive corruption, unbecoming of anyone in that position.

Obasanjo said that a first report by the State Security Service (SSS) has alleged that the IGP’s hands were not clean.

Obasanjo said that he was so alarmed that he called the police chief to the State House and warned him about the indicting reports about his activities and asked him to make amend. He however said that not surprisingly Balogun denied it, and continued in his ways.

A few months later, another report, this time by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) not only detailed the alleged corrupt activity of the IGP but that it had continued unabated and without any form of care.

He said “I called him and said Tafa, why do you have to destroy your name and career even though you will forever enjoy your privilege and salary as a former IGP for life?”.

He also narrated how Ribadu threatened to arrest him at the State House. He said, “I told him that if he arrested him there, they will say it is Obasanjo who ordered his arrest.”

According to him, on the particular day, Balogun was at the Aso Rock Villa to see him and the chairman of the EFCC, Ribadu, was around and was threatening to arrest the Inspector General of Police right there in the Villa, that was when he (Obasanjo) decided to ask for the IGP’s resignation, effective immediately.

He said that while he asked the EFCC not to arrest him at the Villa, Ribadu threatened to arrest the man outside the gates of the presidential Villa.

According to him, it was at the point he asked Balogun to immediately tender his resignation or be fired, saying “I had a hunch that Nuhu may leak the report to the press as he was close to them. I immediately called Balogun to give his letter of resignation. I told him if I didn’t get the letter in 30 minutes, I will dismiss him”.