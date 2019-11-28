RI: Nigeria requires $1.9bn to procure vaccines – Centre

The National Emergency Routine Immunisation Centre (NERICC) says Nigeria will require 1.9 billion dollars to procure routine immunisation vaccines and Supplemental Immunisation Activities (SIAs) from 2018 to 2028.

Dr Bakunana Bello, Senior Programme Officer of the Centre, said this at a stakeholders dialogue meeting on ‘Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) transition’ on Thursday in Abuja.

The meeting is organised by development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) under PACFaHatScale, an NGO, in collaboration with the National Council for Women Society (NCWS).

Bello, who gave a presentation on “Review plan implementation of GAVI transition plan of 2018 to 2028”, said the dialogue was important to discuss domestic funding of immunisation in the country.

Bello, who identified GAVI as a major funder of immunisation vaccines and SIAs activities in Nigeria, stressed the need for government to prepare for funding of routine immunisation activities by 2028.

“By 2028 almost 100 per cent immunisation funding will be provided by Nigeria and that same year, our expectations is that we would begin to take full ownership.

“GAVI will exit and government of Nigeria will take responsibility of funding our immunisation vaccines.

“For us to ensure sustainability in immunisation coverage and raise the status from 33 per cent to 84 per cent, government and civil society organisations must work together for us to achieve this”, he said.

Bello, however, called on state governments to complement the efforts of the Federal Government on funding routine immunisation.

Earlier, Dr Gloria Shoda, National President, NCWS, said the dialogue was meant to identify and discuss other potential ways or possibilities of increasing domestic resources for post GAVI mobilisation.

The president, who identified women’s role as key in routine immunisation coverage, pledged the commitment of NCWS to work continuously with relevant agencies.

The Global Alliance for Vaccines Initiative (GAVI) in June 2018 extended its funding support for routine immunisation in the country until 2028. (NAN)